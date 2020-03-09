Crash closes lanes on I-43 in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — Wisconsin State Patrol said all lanes are blocked on I-43 in both directions at I-39/90 due to a crash.

The crash, involving a semi-truck, was reported before 6 a.m. Monday. Lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

State Patrol said there were utility lines down.

They also said no one was hurt in the crash.

The Beloit Police Department advice getting on I-43 by going on to Hart Road and then advancing to north bound.

Police say if you need to get on 90 go to either Shopiere or S. Beloit.