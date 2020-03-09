 Skip to Content

Anderson Automotive Group will donate $50K for 50th anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford car dealership is celebrating 50 years in business by donating $50,000.

Anderson Automotive Group will give $5,000 to 10 charities.

It hasn't picked which charities will get a portion of the $50,000, so it's taking nominations.

You can fill out a nomination form at any Anderson location.

The dealership will pick a winner at the end of each month, starting this month. You must resubmit your nomination every month for consideration if your charity is not chosen.

