Anderson Automotive Group will donate $50K for 50th anniversary

Anderson Automotive Group will donate $50K for 50th anniversaryNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford car dealership is celebrating 50 years in business by donating $50,000.
Anderson Automotive Group will give $5,000 to 10 charities.
It hasn't picked which charities will get a portion of the $50,000, so it's taking nominations.
You can fill out a nomination form at any Anderson location.
The dealership will pick a winner at the end of each month, starting this month. You must resubmit your nomination every month for consideration if your charity is not chosen.