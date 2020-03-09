Amtrak passenger that traveled from Chicago to St. Louis tests positive for coronavirus
CHICAGO (WSIL) — An Amtrak train that traveled from Chicago to St. Louis was carrying a passenger that tested positive for coronavirus.
The woman was on the train to St. Louis, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
The train made routine stops in Joliet, Pontiac, Dwight, Bloomington-Normal, Lincoln and Springfield, among others.
The rail carrier has taken the train, Lincoln Service 303, out of service for cleaning and is disinfecting.
They're also working to do the same at the Amtrak Chicago and St. Louis stations.
Amtrak released this statement on its website:
"At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected. Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations."