Amtrak passenger that traveled from Chicago to St. Louis tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WSIL) — An Amtrak train that traveled from Chicago to St. Louis was carrying a passenger that tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was on the train to St. Louis, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The train made routine stops in Joliet, Pontiac, Dwight, Bloomington-Normal, Lincoln and Springfield, among others.

The rail carrier has taken the train, Lincoln Service 303, out of service for cleaning and is disinfecting.

They're also working to do the same at the Amtrak Chicago and St. Louis stations.

Amtrak released this statement on its website: