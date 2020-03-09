A rainy Monday on tap before cooler weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A system with roots in the tropical Pacific is going to bring rain to the Stateline in time for a new work week. You'll want to have the rain gear close by through much of the day.

Rain & breezy weather ahead:

An elongated stretch of steady rain is moving into the Stateline this morning and within that, a few rumbles of thunder. The thunder chances are going to remain primarily confined to the morning, but rain chances are all day. On top of the rain, breezy weather is going to lead to wind-driven showers.

Rain is going to be steady Monday, with pockets of heavier rain possible. On top of the rainy conditions, wind gusts could approach 30 MPH.

Southwesterly winds this morning of between 15 and 20 miles per hour are likely, with gusts close to 30. A wind advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-55, where gusts could approach 40 to 50 miles per hour. Locally, wind gusts should remain below advisory level.

Steady rain finally tapers off:

You'll need rain gear for Monday, but showery conditions should begin to taper off during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Most guidance places a swath of 3/4" to an inch of rain possible, with locally higher amounts where thunderstorms may develop. As colder air spills into the Stateline, precipitation may wrap up as a few snow showers, though this chance looks small.

A return to sunny and dry conditions take place Tuesday following Monday's wet weather.

Clouds give way to increasingly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with highs near 50°. Enjoy the dry conditions during the day while you can, because clouds increase late Tuesday ahead of rain and snow chances early Wednesday.

Midweek precipitation:

A quick moving disturbance could bring a few rain and even snow showers to the Stateline early Wednesday. Temperatures look to remain above freezing, meaning any snow that does fall shouldn't impact Wednesday morning's commute too severely. The chance for precipitation looks best during the morning hours. Temperatures remain on the warmer side of average through the end of the upcoming work week.

Weekend cool down:

Temperatures remain well above average through the work week, but cool down closer to average by the weekend.

A return to slightly more typical temperatures looks likely going into the weekend, as highs fall back into the middle 40s.