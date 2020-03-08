Stateline residents are divided on whether or not to keep Daylight Saving Time

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's that time of year where the days stretch longer and the air begins to warm people's skin, Daylight Saving Time. Residents are torn on whether or not Illinois should keep the standard going.

"It actually helps us, it gives us a longer day to get done what we need to get done outside, so absolutely it's helpful,"says Addie Ford, Rockford resident.

Even though the Stateline is emerging from the depths of Winter, some people in the area believe the two-time per year time change is an annoyance.

"My body's off, you know, I feel like I'm running late because I lost the hour," says Becky Rydell, Roscoe resident. "Usually it takes me several days to get back into a schedule."

Illinois lawmakers are debating on whether the state should get rid of Daylight Saving Time altogether. While the decision won't be made anytime soon, some people say they are torn on keeping the yearly change or eliminating it.

"I don't know, I think it's kind of a good idea so you can just have the same time every time and you're not having to worry about it too terribly much," Michelle Brashaw, Dakota resident.

"Please don't, I love being able to have that daylight saving and then falling back," says Ford. "It actually give us a chance, as farmers, it give us a chance to adjust to the daylight, to the time zone."

Even though there isn't a full agreement on whether Daylight Saving Time is the best way to handle the change of the seasons, the Stateline is ready to spring forward into warmer weather and sunshine.