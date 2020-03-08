RVC’s Bowling teams return home with hardware from nationals

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rock Valley College is no stranger to winning national championships, and now a new sport can claim one of those trophies.

RVC's men's bowling team won the NJCAA national title in just its second year of existence, with a roster comprised of local talent that has showcased its ability to bowl on the biggest stage during their high school careers. RVC's women's team placed third in its first year as a program, with Rockford native Tegan Peterson winning individual national title honors.

Both teams were welcomed home from New York on Sunday by a big crowd of family and friends, who tailgated in the 60-degree sunshine.

"It means the world," says men's bowler Jacob Sommer. "I walked into something great already, we were second in the nation last year without the freshmen coming in this year."

"I didn't expect to do as well as we did," said Tegan Peterson. "We didn't know what to expect."

"We're going to see more people wanting to come to Rock Valley," said Tony Hall, who coaches both teams and helped get RVC bowling off the ground. With so much local bowling talent at his disposal, he added, "To compete in bowling at a national level, (it) should make it pretty easy for people to come here."