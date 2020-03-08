Rain showers develop overnight for Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures for Sunday made it into the mid 60's across the Stateline. Sunshine and warm southerly air put us nearly 20 degrees over our standard high temperatures only in the lower 40's for the second week in March. However, we are moving into the new work week without the sunshine and warm 60's.

CLOUD COVER ROLLS IN

Sunday night will be dry for the start, but the chances for showers will grow. Cloud cover in front of a low-pressure system will provide us with the building blocks of shower development. Moisture piles in with our strong breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures are not going to fall much tonight. Lows make it don into the upper 40's for the Stateline. This is great news because this means rain is our main threat late.

Strong winds will continue to gust as highs as 30+ MPH into Monday morning.

SHOWERS ARE NEAR

Just like we saw early last week, the weather doesn't carry the April warmth into next week. Monday stays in the 50's. However, this could be the warmest day of next week. Rain showers fall for most of Monday, providing our first taste of soggy spring weather.

Showers will continue throughout Monday for Stateline.

We may pick up a good amount of rainfall for Monday. 1/4" of rain is expected, with a few locations even getting up to 1/2". Keep an eye on Wednesday as well with more rain and snow on the way. Chances for showers will last into Thursday and return once again for Saturday of next weekend.

BACK TO AVERAGE

We are not quite keeping the warmer than average highs in the region for much longer. Temperature already starting on Monday drop nearly 10+ degrees from Sunday's highs. Most highs will remain above average, but only by a couple of degrees. The warmest temperatures for the upcoming work week may not climb above the middle 50's. Holding on to near average temperatures into the next weekend as well.