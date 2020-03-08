Judge rules religious order can expand Illinois operations

MARENGO, Ill. (AP) — A traditional Catholic religious order has received the go-ahead to build a boarding school, nursing home, gift shop, brewery and winery in northern Illinois despite objections from some local officials and residents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Iain Johnston approved a consent decree between McHenry County's state's attorney and Fraternite Notre Dame Inc. The Chicago Tribune reports that the county board had refused to even hold a hearing on the agreement.

In his ruling, Johnston criticized the board for "shirking a fundamental duty." The decision ends several years of litigation over the order's planned expansion of its operation in Marengo.