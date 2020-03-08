Illinois: 1st COVID-19 community transmission case, 7 total

CHICAGO (AP) -- Health officials say a Chicago resident who has been hospitalized in serious condition is believed to be the first case community transmission of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The case announced Sunday at a news conference is the seventh overall case in Illinois.

City health officials say the patient, a man in his 60s, sought medical care.

The first six cases, including two married couples, involved people who had traveled.

Health officials say their investigation into the case continues, but it appears his illness hasn't been linked to travel or another person who is already a confirmed case of COVID-19.