Fire crews respond to garage fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — An investigation is underway after a house catches on fire in Machesney park.

Fire officials say it happened on the 7000 block of Mullinshire way around 4:30 on Sunday.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection says the fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home.

The family was inside of the home when the fire started.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home, but the fire did cause some damage to it.

Smoke made it's way into the home and pipes in the home burst, causing water damage.

The neighbor's home was also damaged from the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.