Winnebago County patient taken to hospital to be tested for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirms one patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance Saturday morning to be evaluated and tested for COVID-19.



Test results are pending at the Illinois Department of Public Health, the department says.



A news release sent Saturday afternoon says healthcare providers in collaboration with the health department have been evaluating and testing individuals based on symptom and exposure risk.



When there is a confirmed case, the health department says they will provide updates.



In a previous statement, the health department said, "We understand that this is concerning to the community but want to assure that the necessary precautions are being taken by the healthcare professionals and first responders who care for these individuals. We also ask the community to understand that individuals who are being evaluated and monitored need to have their privacy protected and our compassion and concern. These are difficult times for all."

