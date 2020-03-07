WCHD says no COVID-19 cases in the area, expects positive tests in the future

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Following rampant rumors on social media, the Winnebago County Health Department says there are no positive cases of COVID-19 cases, although they are monitoring individuals and say they do expect positive test results in the future.



The health department has confirmed a patient was taken by ambulance on Saturday morning to a hospital to be monitored for the virus.



"While Winnebago County has NO confirmed cases of COVID-19, it has evaluated and monitored community residents for the infection with hospital partners," the release stated.



The statement went on to say, "We do expect in the future to have confirmed cases associated with community transmission or spread in the disease."



The Illinois Department of Public Health says announcements are made only once there is a positive test result. Health officials will not make announcements if someone is undergoing testing or has been placed in quarantine.



The county health department went on to address community concerns, saying, "We understand that this is concerning to the community but want to assure that the necessary precautions are being taken by the healthcare professionals and first responders who care for these individuals. We also ask the community to understand that individuals who are being evaluated and monitored need to have their privacy protected and our compassion and concern. These are difficult times for all."



