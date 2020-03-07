WCHD: Test results negative for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has released a statement saying there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.



"All specimens from Winnebago County submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health have confirmed negative results," a statement says.



The department says it will not release any more information outside of the news release sent Saturday evening.



Earlier in the day, officials confirmed a patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital and monitored for COVID-19. Tests were sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health.