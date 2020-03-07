 Skip to Content

WCHD: Test results negative for COVID-19

8:18 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has released a statement saying there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

"All specimens from Winnebago County submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health have confirmed negative results," a statement says.

The department says it will not release any more information outside of the news release sent Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, officials confirmed a patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital and monitored for COVID-19. Tests were sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the assistant news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

Related Articles

Skip to content