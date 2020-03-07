Warm weather takes over for the second weekend in a row

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Like last weekend, spring-like warmth kicks in for a while. This time, we get mild conditions both days instead of waiting until Sunday.

Warmer winds both at the surface and high up in the jet stream move in much warmer air over the weekend.

The warmth kicks in right away Saturday. After a chilly start, temperatures soar quickly into the 50's by Saturday afternoon. Breezy winds return, but they won't be as strong as Thursday's. The winds will also be out of the south, helping move in the warmer air. Gusts reach 25 mph during the afternoon. A bright sunny sky hangs overhead.

Sunday is similar. We get breezy winds and a bright sunny, with temperatures warming even further. Sunday morning starts out in the 40's, then rises into the low 60's. This is the second Sunday in a row in that range. We'll see how long we can keep this streak going! Weather this warm usually doesn't arrive until April 20th, so we'll get a preview of a month and a half from now!

Model forecast for next week shows a hefty amount of rain. This all could change and may not reach this high. Be prepared just in case.

Just like we saw early this week, the weather doesn't carry the April warmth into next week. Monday stays in the 50's. However, this could be the warmest day of next week. Rain showers fall for most of Monday, providing our first taste of soggy spring weather. We may pick up a hefty amount of rain Monday. Over 1/2" of rain is expected, with a few locations even getting up to 1". Make sure those downspouts are connected and the storm drains in the streets are clear! Keep an eye on Wednesday as well with more rain and snow on the way.