Saturday’s Scores

7:51 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

De Beque 58, Primero 57

Delta 58, Platte Valley 53

Valor Christian 67, George Washington 56

Class 5A=

Great 8=

Fairview 55, Chaparral 46

Grandview 48, Regis Jesuit 41

Class 4A=

Great 8=

Mead 69, Lincoln 63

Northfield 73, Pueblo East 59

The Classical Academy 42, Longmont 39

Class 3A=

Sweet Sixteen=

Alamosa 46, DSST: Byers 41

Centauri 68, Manitou Springs 53

Faith Christian 57, St. Mary’s 37

Lutheran 75, Fort Lupton 55

Manual 72, Eaton 65

Resurrection Christian 59, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 40

Sterling 57, Gunnison 41

The Vanguard School 64, University 44

2A Region 1=

Championship=

Limon 80, Vail Christian 50

2A Region 2=

Championship=

Highland 65, Holly 63

2A Region 3=

Championship=

Sanford 56, Burlington 38

2A Region 4=

Championship=

Ignacio 58, Mancos 50

2A Region 5=

Championship=

Fowler 56, Crested Butte 46

2A Region 6=

Championship=

Wray 46, Sedgwick County 28

2A Region 7=

Championship=

Peyton 44, Denver Christian 40

2A Region 8=

Championship=

Yuma 67, Vail Mountain School 35

1A Region 2 Bracket 2=

Championship=

Merino 57, Denver Waldorf 52

1A Region 3 Bracket 2=

Championship=

Walsh 58, Cheraw 51

1A Region 3 Bracket 3=

Championship=

Evangelical Christian Academy 56, Branson/Kim 49

Class 1A Region 1 Site 1=

Championship=

Ouray 61, Sangre De Cristo 52

Class 1A Region 1 Site 2=

Championship=

De Beque 58, Primero 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A=

Sweet 16=

Brush 62, The Academy 57

Centauri 43, Alamosa 15

Eaton 42, Lutheran 36

Pagosa Springs 41, Manitou Springs 16

St. Mary’s 80, Jefferson Academy 33

The Vanguard School 47, Faith Christian 35

University 41, Cedaredge 31

2A Region 1=

Championship=

Holyoke 41, Soroco 32

2A Region 2=

Championship=

Limon 79, Hotchkiss 39

2A Region 3=

Championship=

Wray 57, Meeker 55

2A Region 4=

Championship=

Sanford 46, Heritage Christian Academy 37

2A Region 5=

Championship=

Rye 52, Alexander Dawson 26

2A Region 6=

Championship=

Del Norte 60, Peyton 48

2A Region 7=

Championship=

Holly 47, Simla 35

2A Region 8=

Championship=

Ignacio 43, Rocky Ford 28

Class 1A Region 1 Bracket 1=

Championship=

Sangre De Cristo 51, De Beque 33

Class 1A Region 1 Bracket 2=

Championship=

Cotopaxi 41, Dove Creek 32

1A Region2 Bracket 1=

Championship=

Briggsdale 61, Merino 35

1A Region2 Bracket 2=

Championship=

Fleming 52, Lone Star 45

1A Region2 Bracket 3=

Championship=

Shining Mountain 39, Flatirons Academy 28

1A Region 3 Bracket 1=

Championship=

South Baca 54, Eads 18

1A Region 3 Bracket 2=

Championship=

Springfield 59, Genoa-Hugo 41

1A Region 3 Bracket 3=

Championship=

McClave 32, Branson/Kim 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

