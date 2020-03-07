Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kohler 60, Southern Door 59
Division 1 Section 1=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Chippewa Falls 69, D.C. Everest 67
Kimberly 90, Oshkosh North 55
Neenah 63, Marshfield 49
Division 1 Section 2=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Arrowhead 84, Menomonee Falls 76
Brookfield Central 71, Homestead 52
Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 58
Hamilton 83, De Pere 48
Division 1 Section 3=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Madison East 62, Kettle Moraine 44
Madison La Follette 76, Janesville Craig 64
Oconomowoc 62, Madison Memorial 58
Waunakee 77, Sun Prairie 70
Division 1 Section 4=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Kenosha Bradford 52, Muskego 45
Kenosha Tremper 88, Franklin 83
Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 48
West Allis Central 63, Marquette University 54
Division 2 Section 1=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Hortonville 60, New London 45
La Crosse Central 76, New Richmond 58
Mosinee 75, Merrill 69
Onalaska 53, River Falls 38
Division 2 Section 2=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Kaukauna 65, West De Pere 63
Nicolet 82, Cedarburg 63
Seymour 68, Luxemburg-Casco 56
Whitefish Bay 44, Slinger 30
Division 2 Section 3=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
DeForest 75, Monroe 61
Elkhorn Area 61, Westosha Central 52
Stoughton 53, Reedsburg Area 45
Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36
Division 2 Section 4=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Catholic Memorial 58, Pewaukee 54, OT
Milwaukee Lutheran 49, Wauwatosa East 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Whitnall 53
Wauwatosa West 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Division 3 Section 1=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Altoona 68, Mauston 44
Prescott 70, Somerset 65
Saint Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41
Wisconsin Dells 66, Black River Falls 50
Division 3 Section 2=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Oostburg 61, Chilton 58
Sheboygan Falls 67, Kiel 53
Wrightstown 89, Northland Pines 60
Xavier 65, Freedom 57
Division 3 Section 3=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Columbus 60, Laconia 55
Edgerton 61, Lodi 50
Turner 55, River Valley 29
Waupun 44, Ripon 42
Division 3 Section 4=
Sectional Quarterfinal=
Brown Deer 103, Dominican 102
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 67
Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Lake Mills 44
St. John’s NW Military Academy 81, East Troy 72
Division 4 Section 1=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Aquinas 60, Fall Creek 52
Cameron 64, Spring Valley 51
Luther 77, Durand 60
Unity 52, Cumberland 31
Division 4 Section 2=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Auburndale 41, Edgar 33
Iola-Scandinavia 89, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65
Lourdes Academy 83, Shiocton 64
Stratford 71, Neillsville 36
Division 4 Section 3=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Cuba City 78, Fennimore 53
Darlington 59, River Ridge 52
Markesan 58, Pardeeville 48
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Deerfield 40
Division 4 Section 4=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Roncalli 72, Ozaukee 51
The Prairie School 76, Brookfield Academy 71
Division 5 Section 1=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Luck 94, Birchwood 48
McDonell Central 44, Clear Lake 37
Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49
Division 5 Section 2=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Laona-Wabeno 69, Florence 60
Pittsville 62, Almond-Bancroft 49
Rib Lake 71, Wild Rose 58
Wausaukee 79, Gibraltar 70
Division 5 Section 3=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Bangor 83, Cashton 71
Blair-Taylor 59, Lincoln 38
Potosi 59, Kickapoo 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Benton 36
Division 5 Section 4=
Sectional Quaterfinal=
Hustisford 66, Catholic Central 56
Monticello 57, Argyle 41
Randolph 63, Cambria-Friesland 55
Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Hilbert 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 55, Pulaski 41
Madison La Follette 76, Janesville Craig 54
Division 1 Section 1=
Sectional Championship=
Bay Port 56, Kimberly 34
Division 1 Section 2=
Sectional Championship=
Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Bend West 44
Division 1 Section 3=
Sectional Championship=
Middleton 61, Madison Memorial 58
Division 1 Section 4=
Sectional Championship=
Oconomowoc 58, Kettle Moraine 33
Division 2 Section 1=
Sectional Championship=
Hortonville 72, Onalaska 68
Division 2 Section 2=
Sectional Championship=
Beaver Dam 55, Milwaukee Pulaski 41
Division 2 Section 3=
Sectional Championship=
Oregon 51, Waukesha West 46
Division 2 Section 4=
Sectional Championship=
Pewaukee 73, Pius XI Catholic 42
Division 3 Section 1=
Sectional Championship=
Arcadia 52, St. Croix Falls 49
Division 3 Section 2=
Sectional Championship=
Wrightstown 54, Sheboygan Falls 39
Division 3 Section 3=
Sectional Championship=
Platteville 50, Marshall 34
Division 3 Section 4=
Sectional Championship=
Lake Mills 70, Martin Luther 65
Division 4 Section 1=
Sectional Championship=
Melrose-Mindoro 82, Unity 40
Division 4 Section 2=
Sectional Championship=
Crandon 63, Marathon 58
Division 4 Section 3=
Sectional Championship=
Aquinas 73, Cambridge 34
Division 4 Section 4=
Sectional Championship=
Mishicot 65, Brookfield Academy 45
Division 5 Section 1=
Sectional Championship=
Clear Lake 59, Northwood 33
Division 5 Section 2=
Sectional Championship=
Newman Catholic 57, Oneida Nation 48
Division 5 Section 3=
Sectional Championship=
Bangor 62, River Ridge 54
Division 5 Section 4=
Sectional Championship=
Black Hawk 83, Oakfield 36
___
