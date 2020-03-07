Police: Man dies after being hit by car in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — The City of Beloit Police Department says an investigation is underway after a man dies after being hit by a car in a parking lot on Thursday.

Police say they received a call that a woman had ran over 76-year-old Charles J. Cheadle in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Madison Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police says an investigation revealed Cheadle had collapsed in the parking lots seconds after being hit by the vehicle.

Officials say The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death to determine if he died of natural circumstances prior to being struck by the vehicle.

Police say the final cause of death will not be available until the medical examiner’s office receives the toxicology reports, which can take several weeks.

Officials say the 35-year-old Beloit woman, who was the driver, was taken into custody for first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.