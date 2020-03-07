Illinois town’s Leaning Tower replica will play new tunes

NILES, Ill. (AP) — A half-scale replica of Italy's famed Leaning Tower of Pisa in suburban Chicago is undergoing some renovations.

The tower in Niles was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places. The bells are now being restored. Once they're back in action, they will be playing some new tunes.

The founder of a group called Community Bell Advocates says she arranged a collection of "familiar tunes" for the seven bells to play. One such tune is "When the Saints Go Marching In."

The tower was built in 1934 by businessman Robert Ilg as part of a park for his company's workers.