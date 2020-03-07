Illinois campaign focused on marijuana use education

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials launched a new statewide campaign this week focused on health and safety information for people who use marijuana.

The campaign is centered around a new website, LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, and advertisements via social media, digital media and radio. The Illinois Department of Human Services developed the campaign with Prevention First, a nonprofit that offers substance use prevention services, and Rescue, a communications agency.

Illinois began broadly allowing the sale and use of cannabis products by adults in January, becoming the 11th state with a similar approach to the drug that remains federally illegal.