Garden enthusiasts gather at NIU’s Rockford campus to discuss growing food and flowers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gardening experts and enthusiasts gather at Northern Illinois University's Rockford campus to discuss the different uses for home gardens and nature areas. Experts say they hope the skills community members learn will benefit the planet.

To some Rockford area community members Spring means gardening time.

"It's a time when everyone is tired of winter, tired of being inside, looking forward to working in their gardens and their yards," says Margaret Larson, University of Illinois County Extension director.

"This is still a good time to start planning things, think about what you want to grow this season, think about what new annual plants you want to put out in the garden," says Grant McCarty, University of Illinois County Extension local foods and small farms educator.

Garden enthusiasts from across the Stateline spent Saturday at NIU's Rockford campus to learn tips and tricks on how to garden food and flowers.

One garden expert says there is a little bit of something for everyone when it comes to gardening.

"So we have those who are very environmentally focused, like organic production or thinking about what native plants are going to grow," says McCarty. "We're also giving growers and gardeners some additional tools they can need to adapt, to experience."

Terrarium building, native plant lecture, and pruning were just three of the 12 workshops community members could participate in. One of the biggest lessons to be learned is how to help both the planet and the community.

"Helping the environment, attracting wildlife, attracting beneficial pollinators and kind of serving to make the planet better," says Larson.

"When it comes to a community garden they might be working on, when it comes to the back yard where they might be putting in native plants that are able to adapt to some of those changes in weather that we see," says McCarty. "And so it is really giving them the right tools and the right information to actually be able to see a bigger impact when it comes to those things in the Rockford community."

Rockford area gardeners say they are perfecting their craft to help the community grow more vibrantly together.