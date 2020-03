ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Bernie Sanders is no longer coming to Rockford.



The Presidential Candidate had planned for a rally at the Coronado Performing Arts Theater for Tuesday, Mar. 10.



However, according to the rally event's page on Facebook, Sanders has had to cancel the rally.



The event says the cancellation is due to "scheduling constraints."



There is no word if the campaign plans to reschedule the event.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)