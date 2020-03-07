Another warm, but breezy day ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warmth is sticking around the Stateline for the rest of the weekend with temperatures getting warmer for Sunday. However, the chances of rain showers are not too far behind.

SUN & WARMTH FOR SUNDAY

Another warmer than average Sunday before a work week cool down.

Firstly, Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday. Make sure to spring forward by moving your clocks ahead 1 hr for Sunday. Now for the weather, breezy winds will become less of a hassle for us early Sunday morning but will return. Winds will be out of the west southwest which will help move in the warmer air. Gusts reached 35 mph during the afternoon. A bright mostly sunny sky hangs overhead.

The morning starts out in the 30's, then rises into the low 60's. This is the second Sunday in a row in that range. We'll see how long we can keep this streak going! Weather this warm usually doesn't arrive until April 20th, so we'll get a preview of a month and a half from now! Make sure you get out enjoy it for now because that will change by the new work week.

NEW WEEK, NEW SHOWER CHANCES

Just like we saw early last week, the weather doesn't carry the April warmth into next week. Monday stays in the 50's. However, this could be the warmest day of next week. Rain showers fall for most of Monday, providing our first taste of soggy spring weather.

Rain showers are expected to arrive by Sunday night and last throughout Monday.

We may pick up a hefty amount of rain Monday. Over 1/2" of rain is expected, with a few locations even getting up to 1". Keep an eye on Wednesday as well with more rain and snow on the way. Chances for showers will last into Thursday and return once again for Saturday of next weekend.