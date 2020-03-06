Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District could get more money through referendum

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Voters in Winnebago will decide whether the Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District gets more money.

Win-Bur-Sew Fire wants voters to approve a property tax increase. The increase would be roughly 67 dollars a year per $100,000 value of a home. Win-Bur-Sew Chief Dave Loria says the district is more than $1 million in debt. The added money will go towards paying off the debt, the increase in wages and structural repairs.

"We'll be able to continue those services at the level we do currently participate in," said Loria.

There will be two public meetings on the referendum. The first one takes place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Winnebago Village Hall. The other one is on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Winnebago Public Library.