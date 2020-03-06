Where to watch IHSA basketball this weekend

BLOOMINGTON (WREX) – The 2019 IHSA Girls State Semifinal Basketball games continue this weekend and will air live in the Rockford region.



Games for the girls' 3A and 4A semifinals begin Friday while the 3rd place and championship games take place Saturday and will air on either 13 WREX or the Stateline CW.

Session 1 Class 3A State Semifinals:

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday on 13 WREX



Session 2 - Class 4A State Semifinals:

5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on the Stateline CW



Session 3 - Class 3A 3rd Place and Championship Games:

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Stateline CW



Session 4 - Class 4A 3rd Place and Championship Games:

5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on 13 WREX



To watch the games online, CLICK HERE.



