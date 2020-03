ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man faces multiple charges after he's accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Jermey Jenkins, 33, was arrested Thursday. Investigators say they got a report of sexual abuse to a child back in December. They say the alleged victim knew Jenkins.

Jenkins is charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. His bond is set at $200,000.