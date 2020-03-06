PaleoFest brings dinosaur lovers from across the world to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dinosaur lovers from around the globe are in Rockford this weekend for PaleoFest.

It's the Burpee Museum's biggest event of the year. If you've been there before, there's plenty of new activities to check out.

March 7 to 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: PaleoFest 2020: Research Lecture Speakers

March 7 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: PaleoFest 2020 Family workshops, and a celebration of all things prehistoric!

March 7 at 4 p.m.:PaleoFest Cocktail Party

March 7 at 6 p.m.: PaleoFest Dinner & Keynote Lecture brought to you by Jay & Barbra Brost

On March 7 and 8, expect to attend the science lectures--as a scientist or as a family--given by professional visiting paleontologists. May of the talks focus on their cutting edge research and amazing new finds.

Saturday night’s dinner keynote speaker is Dr. Tsiory Andrianavalona, a paleontologist and a National Geographic Young Explorer from Madagascar. Her research has focused on Madagascar’s fossil sharks from the Cenozoic, as well as inspiring the next generation of Madagascar’s change-makers and decision-makers to care for the local environment.

The big evening celebration on Saturday, March 7 kicks off with a cocktail party where you are mixing with the scientists, and then a beautiful dinner before Dr. Andrianavalona’s presentation.

For the younger crowd, Burpee is excited to announce new workshops and classes including a PaleoArt class and family science talks. We will also have a special lecture series for young children and several workshops to learn, create and demonstrate elements of paleontology.