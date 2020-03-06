 Skip to Content

New deputies sworn in for Winnebago County

9:02 pm Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office adds four new faces to the force.

Friday was the swearing in ceremony for the four new deputies. Family and friends filled the room to watch their loved ones take the oath of office.

Sheriff Gary Caruana said there are roughly 115 deputies in Winnebago County, and adding the recruits means more protection for the community.

"They're gonna be in there and they're gonna do what they have to do at any scene that it is. Whether it's an accident scene or an overdose or whatever that scene is, we're gonna work very hard to keep our public safe," said Caruana.

The newly sworn deputies now head to training in Champaign for 14 weeks.

