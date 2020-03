The 2020 IHSA boys basketball postseason has all four classes in action as teams set their sights on a trip to Peoria.

In the lone game featured in the third part of Friday Night Nets, Rochelle fell to Geneseo in the 3-A Sterling Regional Final, 61-54.

Play of the Week honors belong to Hononegah's Owen Hart, hitting a last-second buzzer-beating three to send the Indians to the 4-A sectionals.