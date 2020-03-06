Friday Night Nets – March 6, Part II

The 2020 IHSA boys basketball postseason has all four classes in action as teams set their sights on a trip to Peoria.

Scores are organized by class from Part 2 of Friday Night Nets.

Class 1-A

River Ridge Sectional Final - Indian Creek 57, Dakota 51: The Timberwolves stopped the Indians' 20-game winning streak, improving to 35-0 on the season and sending their perfect season to the 1-A Super-Sectional at NIU.

2-A Genoa-Kingston Sectional Final - Timothy Christian 89, Rockford Lutheran 78: A back-and-forth game throughout went the way of the Trojans down the stretch, ending the Crusaders' season.

2-A Princeton Sectional Final - Fieldcrest 65, Sterling Newman 62: A one-possession game into the final minute, the Comets got one final look, but couldn't convert, bowing out one win short of Super-Sectionals.