Friday Night Nets – March 6, Part I
The 2020 IHSA boys basketball postseason has all four classes in action as teams set their sights on a trip to Peoria.
Scores are organized by class from Part 1 of Friday Night Nets.
Class 4-A
Guilford Regional Final - Hononegah 54, East 51: Owen Hart beat the buzzer with 1.1 seconds left from beyond the arc off an inbounds play to catapult the Indians into the sectional round.
Huntley Regional Final - Huntley 65, Jefferson 52: The J-Hawks' season came to an end in the regional championship in a road environment as the Red Raiders pulled away in their home gym.
Class 3-A
Woodstock North Regional Final - Boylan 65, Woodstock North 50: Anthony Brown's 24 points and Johnny Close's 19 points paced the Titans to the regional championship.
Belvidere North Regional Final - Wauconda 54, Belvidere North 41: The Blue Thunder kept it a low-scoring tight game in the first half before running out of gas in the second half at home, ending their season in the regional final.