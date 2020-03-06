 Skip to Content

Friday Night Nets – March 6, Part I

The 2020 IHSA boys basketball postseason has all four classes in action as teams set their sights on a trip to Peoria.

Scores are organized by class from Part 1 of Friday Night Nets.

Class 4-A

Guilford Regional Final - Hononegah 54, East 51: Owen Hart beat the buzzer with 1.1 seconds left from beyond the arc off an inbounds play to catapult the Indians into the sectional round.

Huntley Regional Final - Huntley 65, Jefferson 52: The J-Hawks' season came to an end in the regional championship in a road environment as the Red Raiders pulled away in their home gym.

Class 3-A

Woodstock North Regional Final - Boylan 65, Woodstock North 50: Anthony Brown's 24 points and Johnny Close's 19 points paced the Titans to the regional championship.

Belvidere North Regional Final - Wauconda 54, Belvidere North 41: The Blue Thunder kept it a low-scoring tight game in the first half before running out of gas in the second half at home, ending their season in the regional final.

