Breezy winds taper through Friday, return for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winds howled overnight Thursday into Friday, leading to wind chills in the teens. Despite the windy start, improvements are ahead for the last day of the work week.

Wind chills early Friday near 20° give way to wind chills during the afternoon only near 30°. High temperatures Friday could be slightly cooler than average.

Gusts have approached 35 MPH early Friday, but as high pressure slides in from the west, gusts begin to subside. Despite decreasingly breezy conditions, we'll still see sustained winds of 10 to 20 MPH through the day. Much cooler weather is the story of the day, as highs only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cool down is short-lived:

Despite Friday's sunny skies, temperatures are going to feel cool thanks to the breezy weather. Winds are going to continue this weekend, but a big warm-up is in store for the Stateline. Highs Saturday climb into the lower 50s and into the lower 60s by Sunday. It's a shame that we'll lose an hour of the gorgeous weekend due to Daylight Saving Time beginning.

Southern winds give way to a big warm-up, but dry weather could lead to an increased fire risk.

The weekend, though warm, does come with breezy weather and a pretty dry air mass. Dew point temperatures through the weekend are going to remain between the middle teens and middle 20s. As highs climb into the 50s and 60s, relative humidity is forecast to remain at or below 30%. This puts an increased risk of fire weather locally, as brush continues to dry. If you have plans this weekend to do lawn work, avoid any burning as it won't take much to have a fire get out of hand.

Early week rain:

A system is poised to develop through the weekend, bringing rain to the Stateline early next week. This low pressure is going to get its start in the tropical Pacific, so it'll have plenty of moisture to tap into. Rain amounts look to add up to between a half an inch to as much as one inch before tapering off overnight Monday.