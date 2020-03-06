Belvidere District 100 issues travel guidance in midst of COVID-19 outbreak

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere School District 100 is telling parents not to send their children to school for 2 weeks if they plan on traveling internationally over spring break.



A letter to parents was sent out Friday and posted on the district's Facebook page.



It says current federal guidance and directive from the Illinois Department of Public Health, they are recommending the following precuationary guidelines regarding student travel:

Any student returning from a location with widespread transmission should not attend school for 14 days after the return date. Absences for this purpose should be excused.

Family members of these students should not attend work if they also traveled to one of the locations with a Level 3 travel warning.

The letter says the district will stay in close contact with local and state health officials and be prepared to act on any additional guidance.