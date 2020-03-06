 Skip to Content

Auburn basketball player identified as shooting victim

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A teenager shot in Rockford this week is identified as an Auburn High School basketball player.

Head basketball coach Bryan Ott confirmed 18-year-old Haniefe Johnson was hit in the ankle by a stray bullet Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Huffman Boulevard near Welsh Elementary School.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Johnson is expected to return to school on Monday.

