Winnebago County Board applies for grant to fund deputies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A grant could mean more Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies on the streets.

The COPS grant application would partially fund more deputies. However, if the county is awarded the funding, to accept the grant, it would have to match the grant money. That is money Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney says the county may not have.

The finance committee would have to find an area in the budget or dip into reserve funding to make up the difference. However, the sheriff could apply for the grant and the board could opt out even if it was awarded the funding.