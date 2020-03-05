Winn. Co. Committee seeks to change voting procedure

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County has moved another step closer to changing how it passes rules.

On Thursday night, the Personnel and Policies Committee voted to approve a change in how many board members are needed to pass an ordinance or rule.

13 WREX first covered the committee's proposed plan on Wednesday, March 4.

Majority voting is how the Winnebago County Board normally gets things done.

"All 102 counties adopt policies related to the operation of the county and how business is done," Chairman Frank Haney explained.

But soon, the Winnebago County Board could need more votes to pass specific items.

"The proposed ordinance would require - in order to amend or replace an existing ordinance - a three-fifth's vote of the members of the county board," Deputy State's Attorney Dave Kurlinkus said.

And it's that last part of Kurlinkus' explanation that's extremely important and noteworthy. The phrase "of the members of the county board" means that no matter how many board members are present at a meeting, 12 votes would still be needed to pass an ordinance.

But let's say board members wanted to spend money outside of what's budgeted (which the board has done many times before), that would require a budget amendment. That item would need even more than 12 votes to be approved.

"It's required that you have 14, which is two-thirds, by the way," Kurlinkus said.

The ordinance passed through the Personnel and Policies Committee by a vote of five to two.

Committee member and Republican candidate for county board chairman Jim Webster was one of the five "yes" votes.

"This board gets along very well together and so, most times, our ordinances get approved by 12, 13, 14, and 15 anyways," Webster said.

However, fellow committee member and Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Hoffman voted against it because he said he didn't have enough time to review the rule change.

"Why all of a sudden did this come up?" Hoffman asked. "Why is it necessary? I don't know that I'm against it, I just want to know why it came up like it did."

Hoffman said he didn't receive a phone call to even explain to him what was being proposed.

On the other hand, Chairman Haney called the change in the voting structure "a political move."

"The concern I have is that, you don't want to put yourself in a position on standard policy making where the minority of your board can control the majority of your board," Haney explained.

The ordinance goes before the full county board next week. Typically, the board takes a few weeks to look over and review an ordinance, but this measure could pass as early as next Thursday.