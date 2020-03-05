Winn. Co. Committee approves spending on Public Safety Building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board is considering several options for the future of the Public Safety Building.

But on Thursday night, a Winnebago County Board Committee approved spending up to $100,000 for work on the building for a development company.

The company says there were "unforeseen conditions encountered in its assessment" and it would like to analyze those problem areas.

The first area would be cleaning up debris and reviewing demolition options. The second set of funds would be to rent the equipment necessary to conduct the analysis. Lastly, the company would like to test for hazardous materials.

It's not clear what hazardous materials that could refer to, but the full county board would need to approve any funding before any of the proposed work can begin.