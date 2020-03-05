Wind Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest to north-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
strongest gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday. The strongest winds are expected
overnight into Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. In addition, driving will be difficult, especially
on east-west oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&