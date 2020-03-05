Wind Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest to north-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

strongest gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and

northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday. The strongest winds are expected

overnight into Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. In addition, driving will be difficult, especially

on east-west oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&