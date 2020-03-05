Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with strongest gusts up to

45 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday. The strongest winds are expected

overnight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. In addition, driving will be difficult, especially

on east-west oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&