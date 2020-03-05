Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with strongest gusts up to
45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday. The strongest winds are expected
overnight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. In addition, driving will be difficult, especially
on east-west oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&