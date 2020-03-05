Mercyhealth gets approval for sub-acute care unit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Changes are coming to one of Mercyhealth's hospitals in Rockford.

The medical group received approval by the Illinois Health Facilities and Review Board to add a 17-bed sub-acute care unit at the Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus. The unit will care for patients who are no longer sick enough for hospitalization, but are not medically ready to be discharged to a skilled nursing facility or their home. Mercyhealth President/CEO Javon Bea says he anticipates the renovation to be completed by the end of 2020.

The group adds that it is also investing nearly $70 million in renovations at the Rockton Avenue campus. Investments include service areas like EMS training center, the helipad and medical records. The most recent upgrades include a makeover of the Intensive Care and Medical/Surgical Units and a newer look to most of the hospitals' private patient rooms, nurse's stations and hallways.

Mercyhealth says that phase of construction will be completed this spring.