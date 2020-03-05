Daylight saving time could hurt your health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Changing the clock twice a year could have serious health consequences.

Doctors say switching your biological clock by one hour can lead to sleep loss and sleep deprivation, which could cause heart and brain problems.

A SwedishAmerican pulmonologist said most people adjust after a day or two but some people, especially kids, can take weeks to adjust.

"It's proven in many studies that sleep deprivation or long sleep have complications on the cardiovascular system such as heart failure, heart attacks," said Dr. Yaser Zeater.

A 2019 poll found 71% of Americans don't like springing forward and falling back.