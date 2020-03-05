Annual YMCA dinner features America’s Got Talent finalist as speaker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley brings hundreds of people together Thursday for an annual event.

The 8th annual YMCA Community Dinner took place at Giovanni's. The event highlighted different inclusion services offered by the group. The Y also launched its 2020 campaign at the dinner, with the goal of raising $1.3 million this year. According to the group, it has raised $396,144 so far.

Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey appeared as the event's featured speaker. At 18 years old, Harvey lost her hearing. Eventually, she made it as a finalist on America's Got Talent in 2017.

"I hope that people remember that failure is a part of life and that every person, regardless of if they have an obvious disability or an obvious barrier, every single person is struggling with something," said Harvey. "And we have a unique responsibility to encourage each other forward."

According to the Y, more than 500 people went to Thursday's event.