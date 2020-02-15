Hononegah wins NIC-10 boys swimming title

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - The Hononegah boys swimming and diving team won another NIC-10 conference championship on Saturday.

The Indians continued their dominance against their conference neighbors, winning the coveted NIC-10 trophy for the tenth year in a row at the conference meet hosted by Harlem High School.

Now all athletes will look to make a splash in the sectional round at Byron next week, the next step towards the state series that ends the month of February.